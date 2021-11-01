Runaway cow killed Sunday afternoon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Mandan Police Department, a cow that escaped Kist Livestock Sunday afternoon has been killed.

Viewer Steve McNichols sent Your News Leader a video that shows the animal running away from law enforcement on the interstate near Mandan Sunday.

Mandan Police said they called in the North Dakota Highway Patrol for assistance. Tranquilizing efforts were unsuccessful, and the cow continued toward the Grant Marsh Bridge near Mandan.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said two law enforcement officers each fired their weapons twice, and killed the cow to prevent further traffic hazards.

