Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Madison Wolfe, 16, was last seen at her home on Brinkley Court in Virginia Beach, VA.
Virginia Beach Police search for missing teen
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
Flight issues leaves passengers scrambling
Flight issues leaves passengers scrambling
The League of Women Voters of the Richmond Metropolitan Area is helping voters understand the...
League of Women Voters help people navigate voting process