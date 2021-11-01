Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices increased by 30 cents since last month

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a daily GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Richmond are 30.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Compared to a year ago, the prices are $1.21 higher.

The cheapest station in Richmond is priced at $2.93/gallon and the most expensive gas station is $3.41/gallon. GasBuddy also says the lowest price in Virginia is $3.03/gallon and the highest is $3.74/gallon.

GasBuddy surveyed 567 stations in Richmond.

