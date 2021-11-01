Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 home game schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced game times for their 2022 home games on Monday.

The Flying Squirrels will host 69 home games next year. The first pitch for Opening Night 2022 is scheduled for April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond where the team will host the Altoona Curve.

Standard Game Times:

Monday-Friday: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: 1:35 p.m.

Exceptions:

Tuesday, April 26: 11:05 a.m.

Friday, May 6: 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27: 12:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels will open their 2022 season on April 8 at Bowie.

To view the 2022 schedule with game times, click here.

