Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 home game schedule

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo(Flying Squirrels Baseball)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced game times for their 2022 home games on Monday.

The Flying Squirrels will host 69 home games next year. The first pitch for Opening Night 2022 is scheduled for April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond where the team will host the Altoona Curve.

Standard Game Times:

  • Monday-Friday: 6:35 p.m.
  • Saturday: 6:05 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1:35 p.m.

Exceptions:

  • Tuesday, April 26: 11:05 a.m.
  • Friday, May 6: 1:05 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 27: 12:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels will open their 2022 season on April 8 at Bowie.

To view the 2022 schedule with game times, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

SPCA Pet of the Week
SPCA Pet of the Week
Preparing Your Car For Holiday Travel
Preparing Your Car For Holiday Travel
UMFS Celebrating 120 Years
UMFS Celebrating 120 Years
The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.
Tickets now available for Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa