Police search for two men accused of stealing tools from Colonial Heights Home Depot
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two men who they say stole power tools out of Home Depot.
On Oct. 19 around 5:30 p.m., police say the two suspects stole several DeWalt and Ryobi power tools from the Home Depot at 2600 Conduit Road.
Both men are described as black males, with one wearing a black shirt and blue shorts and the other was wearing multi-colored jeans and a white shirt.
The suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.