Police search for two men accused of stealing tools from Colonial Heights Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two men who they say stole power tools out of Home Depot.

On Oct. 19 around 5:30 p.m., police say the two suspects stole several DeWalt and Ryobi power tools from the Home Depot at 2600 Conduit Road.

Both men are described as black males, with one wearing a black shirt and blue shorts and the other was wearing multi-colored jeans and a white shirt.

dark colored suv (Crime Solvers)

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

