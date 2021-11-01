Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for two men accused of stealing tools from Colonial Heights Home Depot

Police are looking for two men who they say stole power tools out of Home Depot.
Police are looking for two men who they say stole power tools out of Home Depot.(Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two men who they say stole power tools out of Home Depot.

On Oct. 19 around 5:30 p.m., police say the two suspects stole several DeWalt and Ryobi power tools from the Home Depot at 2600 Conduit Road.

Both men are described as black males, with one wearing a black shirt and blue shorts and the other was wearing multi-colored jeans and a white shirt.

dark colored suv
dark colored suv(Crime Solvers)

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats
Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Medicare Open Enrollment is Underway
Medicare Open Enrollment is Underway
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home
There are no injuries reported at this time and two people were rescued, according to WVEC news.
Crews respond to heavy apartment fire in Norfolk
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on West Wythe Street.
Woman expected to recover after being shot in Petersburg