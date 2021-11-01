Police: Moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday.
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road.
The man who was driving the moped died on the scene from his injuries.
Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route until further notice.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.