Police: Man killed in Parham Road crash involving a moped

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road.

🚨🚧Traffic Alert: Henrico Police is working a fatal crash along northbound Parham Road b/w Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road. A vehicle and moped were involved. An adult male has succumbed to his injuries on scene. Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice. pic.twitter.com/9SUMUYyJe9 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 1, 2021

A man died on the scene of his injuries.

Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route until further notice.

