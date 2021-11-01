Police: Man killed in Parham Road crash involving a moped

Healthcare Pros
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road.

A man died on the scene of his injuries.

Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route until further notice.

