Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a moped driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Parham Road.

The crash happened on Oct. 31 around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of North Parham Road at Bronwood Road.

According to the investigation, two vehicles were adjacent to Parham Road, one on Bronwood Road and one on Lawndell Road, waiting at the light. The moped was traveling north on Parham Road.

When the light changed, both vehicles proceeded. The moped, which was traveling north, entered the intersection under a red light and collided with a GMC Terrain SUV.

Dhana Bahadur Tamang, 46, of Henrico, was driving the moped and was ejected from it. Tamang succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Northbound lanes on Parham Road were closed for some time and police were on the scene investigating. Roads have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats

Latest News

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified
A landslide has temporarily closed the Sterling Highway near milepost 50 after heavy rains...
Sterling Highway expected to partially reopen after landslide
Kevin McCleer
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Orange County
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP seeking public’s help with a hit-and-run crash in Rockingham County