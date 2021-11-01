Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a moped driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Parham Road.

The crash happened on Oct. 31 around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of North Parham Road at Bronwood Road.

According to the investigation, two vehicles were adjacent to Parham Road, one on Bronwood Road and one on Lawndell Road, waiting at the light. The moped was traveling north on Parham Road.

🚨🚧Traffic Alert: Henrico Police is working a fatal crash along northbound Parham Road b/w Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road. A vehicle and moped were involved. An adult male has succumbed to his injuries on scene. Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice. pic.twitter.com/9SUMUYyJe9 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 1, 2021

When the light changed, both vehicles proceeded. The moped, which was traveling north, entered the intersection under a red light and collided with a GMC Terrain SUV.

Dhana Bahadur Tamang, 46, of Henrico, was driving the moped and was ejected from it. Tamang succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Northbound lanes on Parham Road were closed for some time and police were on the scene investigating. Roads have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

