Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a moped driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Parham Road.
The crash happened on Oct. 31 around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of North Parham Road at Bronwood Road.
According to the investigation, two vehicles were adjacent to Parham Road, one on Bronwood Road and one on Lawndell Road, waiting at the light. The moped was traveling north on Parham Road.
When the light changed, both vehicles proceeded. The moped, which was traveling north, entered the intersection under a red light and collided with a GMC Terrain SUV.
Dhana Bahadur Tamang, 46, of Henrico, was driving the moped and was ejected from it. Tamang succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Northbound lanes on Parham Road were closed for some time and police were on the scene investigating. Roads have since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.