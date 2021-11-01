Healthcare Pros
Over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 5.5%

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.(The Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 3,200 new coronavirus cases were reported over the weekend throughout Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 927,999 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 834 cases were reported following 986 cases on Sunday and 1,408 on Saturday - that’s 3,228 in total from the weekend. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,984 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 934 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped again to 5.5%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,321 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 90,741 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,969,527 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 39,762 cases, 1,174 hospitalizations, 549 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,536 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 717 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,020 cases, 944 hospitalizations, 350 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,836 cases, 366 hospitalizations, 196 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,241 cases, 203 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,024 cases, 67 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

