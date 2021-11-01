Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Off-duty police officer credited with saving Salem driver’s life

VA Police Officer Clinton Wimer, credited with saving the life of a driver
VA Police Officer Clinton Wimer, credited with saving the life of a driver(Salem Veterans Affairs)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An off-duty police officer saved the life of a driver in October, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA says Clinton Wimer, an officer with Salem Veterans Affairs, was heading home after a 12-hour shift October 23 when he saw a vehicle go off the road.

“I was heading out of town when a vehicle coming toward me in the opposite lane went off the road, hit a tree and bounced into a sign,” Wimer said. “I went back to render aid, thinking it was someone looking at their phone or driving distracted.”

Wimer, a seven-year Navy veteran, got to the vehicle and found an elderly man behind the wheel, unresponsive, according to the VA.

“I thought maybe he had a heart attack, but he was unresponsive, and the car was smoking, so I needed to move him. I used a seatbelt cutter to free him from the vehicle and took him a safe distance away and checked his vitals.”

The VA says the man had no pulse and was not breathing at that point, so Wimer gave the man CPR and after a single round, his heartbeat and breathing returned. A couple minutes later, says the VA, the man lost his pulse again and Wimer gave him two rounds of CPR before vitals returned.

“At that time a lady stopped and said she was EMS-trained, so she monitored his vitals while I checked the man’s wife, who appeared unharmed. When the woman who was helping said he lost his pulse again, we started CPR again and about thirty seconds after we got him back, Roanoke County Fire and EMS arrived and loaded him into an ambulance and took him to the hospital.”

Wimer didn’t get the name of the driver or the woman who helped him, but he says he’s confident the man was alive when he made it to the hospital.

“I recommend everyone get CPR training. If you’re an employee (of the VA), you never know when you’ll have to use those skills. It’s definitely worth it. I thought I was done with my day, and out of nowhere a situation arose where someone needed help.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats

Latest News

GasBuddy also says the lowest price in Virginia is $3.03/gallon and the highest is $3.74/gallon.
Richmond gas prices increased by 30 cents since last month
VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg
Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.
Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)...
Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond