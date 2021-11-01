News to Know for Nov. 1: Petersburg shootings; Election Day in 24 hours; Vaccine update for kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve made it to November! Here are our top headlines for this morning!

Sunny & Seasonable!

After a seasonable Monday, temperatures drop below average this week, with frosts likely in rural areas.

Today will be sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Best weather day of the week.

Two Shootings In Petersburg

Petersburg Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around S. Crater Road and E. Wythe Street. There, they located a man who had been shot and has a life-threatening injury.

Then two hours later, a woman was shot in Petersburg around 1 a.m. on West Wythe Street. She is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip here.

Moped Driver Killed

Henrico Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road.

The man who was driving the moped died on the scene from his injuries.

What You Need To Know Ahead Of Elections

Click here for a look at your ballot statewide, in Central Virginia or in Richmond.

Candidates Make Last Push

As the time for early voting has come to an end, both candidates for Governor are making one last lap around Virginia as they aim for the checkered flag on Tuesday.

With Election Day eve (Monday) approaching both candidates were out asking supporters to not let off on the gas.

After speaking to a group in Manassas Sunday morning, McAuliffe made his way to a backyard of supporters in Henrico. McAuliffe explained to voters how he plans to combat teacher shortages by raising teachers’ wages above the national average.

Over in southwest Virginia, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continued with day nine of his bus tour around the Commonwealth. Youngkin met with Veterans in the city of Norton for a prayer breakfast and thanked Veterans for protecting the rights of this country.

Click here for a closer look at the stances both candidates have on a few major issues.

Pfizer Vaccine For Kids

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that’s been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days. If the FDA concurs, there’s still another step: Next week, the CDC will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

RPS Closed For Mental Health

In an RPS Direct update on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division will be closing school additional days the first week of November to help with employees’ mental health.

During the first week of November, students already had off Nov. 2 for Election Day, Nov. 4 for Diwali and Nov. 5 for virtual parent/teacher conferences.

Now, the division will also close on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, giving students the whole week off.

Kamras said the decision comes after speaking with dozens of teachers and staff about how stressful the year has been so far.

New Kent Water

Some residents in New Kent are being asked to conserve water for about 10 weeks as work gets underway to paint a water storage tank.

Beginning the week of Nov. 1, the Farms of New Kent water storage tank will be off-line for interior and exterior painting.

The county says the project is expected to take approximately 10 weeks.

Some residents may experience lower than normal water pressure during periods of high demand, especially in the mornings.

Vacuum Leaf Service Returns

Vacuum service options will also be available starting Nov. 1.

Leaf collection is under way in the city of Richmond.

The service is $30 per request, and leaves will be picked up 15 days from the date of request.

To learn more about the leaf collection program, click here.

Final Thought

Life is a mountain. Your goal is to find your path, not to reach the top - Maxime Lagacé

