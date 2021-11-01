New express car wash, RV storage facility to open in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A MegaWash and Mega RV storage facility will be opening in Ashland.

The business will include boat and RV storage and as well as express wash services for all vehicles types and sizes.

The Megawash features both a 75′ touchless car wash tunnel and 100′ large vehicle wash tunnel. Gloss Polish services and free vacuums will also be available. Touchless car wash and self-serve bays will be open 24/7.

Mega RV Storage will provide 132 storage spaces for RV’s and boat owners including:

Covered and surface storage

Pull-through spaces

Optional electrical service

The facility will be secured with 24/7 customer-only access. Storage customers will also have discounts at the MegaWash for both RV’s and passenger vehicles.

A grand-opening event will take place on Nov. 5. The event will have food, beverages and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. There will be free car washes, offered on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

For more information, click here and here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.