Monday Forecast: Sunny and Seasonable before Autumn’s chill takes hold

Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s signal November is here
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a seasonable Monday, temperatures drop below average this week, with frosts likely in rural areas

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Best weather day of the week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Rain light and spotty (less than 1/10th) Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. A few light showers possible by afternoon/evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Forecast: Cooling down this week
