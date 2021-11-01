Monday Forecast: Sunny and Seasonable before Autumn’s chill takes hold
Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s signal November is here
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a seasonable Monday, temperatures drop below average this week, with frosts likely in rural areas
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Best weather day of the week.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Rain light and spotty (less than 1/10th) Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. A few light showers possible by afternoon/evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
