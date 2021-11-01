Medicare enrollment open until Dec. 7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medicare open enrollment lets you do a few things this time of year.

You can change Part D Plans, Part C plans, or go from a Medicare Advantage plan to original Medicare or vice versa. Michael Joyce with the Financial firm Agili says review your current Medicare coverage and note any upcoming changes to costs or benefits.

In particular, he says, look at Medicare Part D because it covers prescription drugs. “Look at any prescriptions that you may have picked up over the past year. New prescriptions or prescriptions that dropped off and look at that and see if the coverage package that you have selected is the best for you,” said Joyce.

Joyce also recommends you look at your income. There’s something called income-related monthly adjustment or IRMA. “Basically there are premiums for Medicare part b and part d that you have to worry about so you could end up in a higher bracket, tax bracket in essence for paying Medicare premiums. If your income is too high,” said Joyce.

For additional help, you could ask a financial advisor or try the Medicare Plan Finders on Medicare’s website. Any changes you make during this time will go into effect Jan. 1 of 2022.

With this Investigate TV Watching Your Wallet, I’m Rachel DePompa

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.