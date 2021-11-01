Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

McAuliffe makes final pitch for votes in Richmond

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters in Arlington Tuesday night.
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters in Arlington Tuesday night.(Gray DC)
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the night before Election Day, Virginia’s democratic statewide ticket spent time in Richmond late Monday afternoon touting progress made and why voters should keep them in control.

“We’ve had eight great years, tremendous progress, progress people never thought possible eight years ago. We’ve got to keep it going. We cannot go back,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor

McAuliffe took the stage at Hardywood Brewery hitting the key messages of his campaign.

The former governor highlighted his previous record, and how he will continue to build the state’s economy if elected.

“Our economy is roaring. We’re on fire. We’re putting people to work, businesses are wanting to come to Virginia,” said McAuliffe.

At the rally, current governor, Democrat Ralph Northam energized the crowd with a message to McAuliffe’s opponent about how progressive the state has become in recent years.

“And guess what Mr. Youngkin if we don’t welcome them, they’re not going to come to Virginia so you want to talk about a ditch, you’re going to run this economy in the ditch if you get elected,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

McAuliffe also took shots at his republican rival over protecting a women’s right to choose.

He also pledged better pay for teachers, access to broadband in two years and Pre-K for all.

“First of all this guy doesn’t know anything about Virginia. He doesn’t know anything about governance. He’s never been involved in this state ever,” said McAuliffe.

The candidate emphasizes that a lot is on the line, and doing what he has been all along, trying to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump

“I think people have been exhausted from the last four years of Donald Trump, cleat fatigue and exhaustion from trump but I think because the issues and Trump has now endorsed Youngkin 10 times, twice today,” said McAuliffe.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin addresses a crowd in Chesterfield in his final stop in the metro area ahead of...
Youngkin holds final rally in Central Va. ahead of Election Day
Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for first debate on eve of beginning of early voting
Cheat sheet: Youngkin and McAuliffe on the issues
McAuliffe stopping by at backyard in Henrico.
Candidates for Governor making last push to the polls ahead of Election Day eve