McAuliffe makes final pitch for votes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the night before Election Day, Virginia’s democratic statewide ticket spent time in Richmond late Monday afternoon touting progress made and why voters should keep them in control.

“We’ve had eight great years, tremendous progress, progress people never thought possible eight years ago. We’ve got to keep it going. We cannot go back,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor

McAuliffe took the stage at Hardywood Brewery hitting the key messages of his campaign.

The former governor highlighted his previous record, and how he will continue to build the state’s economy if elected.

“Our economy is roaring. We’re on fire. We’re putting people to work, businesses are wanting to come to Virginia,” said McAuliffe.

At the rally, current governor, Democrat Ralph Northam energized the crowd with a message to McAuliffe’s opponent about how progressive the state has become in recent years.

“And guess what Mr. Youngkin if we don’t welcome them, they’re not going to come to Virginia so you want to talk about a ditch, you’re going to run this economy in the ditch if you get elected,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

McAuliffe also took shots at his republican rival over protecting a women’s right to choose.

He also pledged better pay for teachers, access to broadband in two years and Pre-K for all.

“First of all this guy doesn’t know anything about Virginia. He doesn’t know anything about governance. He’s never been involved in this state ever,” said McAuliffe.

The candidate emphasizes that a lot is on the line, and doing what he has been all along, trying to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump

“I think people have been exhausted from the last four years of Donald Trump, cleat fatigue and exhaustion from trump but I think because the issues and Trump has now endorsed Youngkin 10 times, twice today,” said McAuliffe.

