Man has life threatening injury after being shot in Petersburg
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened around S. Crater Road and E. Wythe Street. There, they located a man who had been shot and has a life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.