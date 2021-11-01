Man has life threatening injury after being shot in Petersburg

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around S. Crater Road and E. Wythe Street. There, they located a man who had been shot and has a life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip here.

