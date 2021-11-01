Healthcare Pros
Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond.

Around 11:41 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

