Man charged after firing 11 rounds at person in parking lot

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a Fredricksburg man has been charged after firing 11 rounds at a victim after an argument at a Wawa parking lot.

On Oct. 31 at 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to the Wawa located at 9 South Gateway Drive for multiple reports of a shooting.

According to the investigation, the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the Wawa parking lot. While the victim was trying to drive away, the suspect took out a handgun and fired 11 rounds at the victim and the victim’s vehicle. The victim crashed into a van on South Gateway Drive.

The victim ran on foot from the crash site to a nearby Panera Bread due to the victim’s vehicle being inoperable. The driver of the struck van was not injured in the crash and remained on the scene.

Panera employees helped the victim until deputies and EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. While searching for a suspect, deputies received a call from the suspect saying he would meet with detectives.

Dorsean Johnson, 34, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The firearm was also recovered.

