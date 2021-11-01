Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man charged after firing 11 rounds at person in parking lot

Dorsean Johnson
Dorsean Johnson(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a Fredricksburg man has been charged after firing 11 rounds at a victim after an argument at a Wawa parking lot.

On Oct. 31 at 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to the Wawa located at 9 South Gateway Drive for multiple reports of a shooting.

According to the investigation, the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the Wawa parking lot. While the victim was trying to drive away, the suspect took out a handgun and fired 11 rounds at the victim and the victim’s vehicle. The victim crashed into a van on South Gateway Drive.

The victim ran on foot from the crash site to a nearby Panera Bread due to the victim’s vehicle being inoperable. The driver of the struck van was not injured in the crash and remained on the scene.

Panera employees helped the victim until deputies and EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. While searching for a suspect, deputies received a call from the suspect saying he would meet with detectives.

Dorsean Johnson, 34, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The firearm was also recovered.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats

Latest News

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)...
Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond
Road closure
Downed utility pole causes road closure in Petersburg
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified
A landslide has temporarily closed the Sterling Highway near milepost 50 after heavy rains...
Sterling Highway expected to partially reopen after landslide