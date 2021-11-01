Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly Orange County shooting.

On Oct. 30 around 10 p.m., a call came in about a shooting, however, the caller did not provide specific details. The sheriff’s office began investigating where the shooting happened.

On Oct. 31, around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office got more information that someone involved in the shooting may have gone to a residence in the 15000 block of Mountain Track Road. When deputies arrived at that residence, they found one man dead in the front yard from a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Kevin P. MCleer, 29, of Orange County for the murder. MCleer is being held with no bond.

