Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a narcotics investigation that spanned several months.

David Sparks, 52, was arrested on Oct. 25 after an investigation into him relating to cocaine distribution began back in May 2021.

Search warrants were executed at three residents in the county. During the searches, investigators found an estimated 6 ounces of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana, and small quantities of heroin, MDMA tablets, and pills.

David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance. (Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

Several guns, $630,000 in U.S. currency, a 2009 Maserati Gran Turismo, and a 2014 Nissan Maxima were also located.

The Sheriff’s Office says the combined street value of the drugs and other items recovered is valued at more than $850,000.

Sparks was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

