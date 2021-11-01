Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested after months-long investigation leads to over $850,000 in drugs, weapons, other items

David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a narcotics investigation that spanned several months.

David Sparks, 52, was arrested on Oct. 25 after an investigation into him relating to cocaine distribution began back in May 2021.

Search warrants were executed at three residents in the county. During the searches, investigators found an estimated 6 ounces of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana, and small quantities of heroin, MDMA tablets, and pills.

David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a...
David Sparks, 52, of Spotsylvania was arrested and charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

Several guns, $630,000 in U.S. currency, a 2009 Maserati Gran Turismo, and a 2014 Nissan Maxima were also located.

The Sheriff’s Office says the combined street value of the drugs and other items recovered is valued at more than $850,000.

Sparks was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County...
Chesterfield Police: missing, runaway teenager found safe
Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance.
VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok
In a statement on Twitter, police say the crash involving a vehicle and a moped happened along...
Police identify moped driver killed in Parham Road crash
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats

Latest News

As of Nov.1, 11,551,524 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number...
Over 5.3 million people fully vaccinated | More than 11.5 million doses administered
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
Over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 5.5%
GasBuddy also says the lowest price in Virginia is $3.03/gallon and the highest is $3.74/gallon.
Richmond gas prices increased by 30 cents since last month
VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg