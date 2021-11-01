League of Women Voters help people navigate voting process

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of Virginians casted their ballots during early voting. As many more head to the polls in-person on Tuesday, the League of Women Voters is helping people who may have questions before going to their polling place.

The League of Women Voters of Virginia formed on Nov. 10, 1920 out of the suffrage movement with a goal to encourage informed and active participation in government.

The organization provides unbiased, nonpartisan information to voters about elections, the voting process and issues.

Anna Mason, communications coach for the League of Women Voters of Metro Richmond, says they usually help people figure out their voter registration, absentee ballots, and how to find their polling place.

One of the popular questions Mason says they receive from voters is going over what’s on their ballot.

Mason says they can help with this process by providing voters with this website. Through this process, Mason says people can go over each item on their ballot and the websites for each candidate. From there, Mason says people can click on each website to do their own research and make their decision before going to the polls.

“You put in your address and it’s going to show you exactly what your ballot is going to look like and you can go in and see who’s running,” she said. “If there’s not enough information, because we don’t the question that everyone needs to ask to feel informed, we at least give you the place to start.”

For more information on the League of Women Voters of the Richmond Metropolitan Area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.