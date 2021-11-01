Flight issues leaves passengers scrambling

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One of the nation’s biggest air carriers found itself grounded over the weekend.

American Airlines cancelled thousands of flights over the Halloween weekend, citing bad weather and staff shortages.

The biggest day for cancellations was Sunday, with at least 20% of flights, according to the airline, adding that number is down to 6% on Monday.

“My flight was 12 hours ago. I haven’t been able to get a hold of anybody,” said stranded passenger, Mohammad Abdallah.

AA says about 2,300 flights grounded between Friday and Monday, with 1,060 on Sunday.

“Incredibly frustrated. American’s awful. Never flying them again,” said Harriet Durkes and Frances Jensen.

One of the cancellations was a connecting flight for Jessica Neese of Chesterfield. She was just looking to be home for her kids to go trick-or-treating.

“I just had a notification that it had been cancelled, and that I could choose another flight. However, there were no other flights,” she said.

American’s COO David Seymour said in a letter to employees that the cancellations were caused by two days of severe winds at the Dallas-Fort Worth, which closed down two of their normal five runways used. On top of that, he mentions staff shortages.

“Its the worst feeling to wake up and be kind of scrambling, trying to figure out what am I going to do. I immediately panicked and was looking for other carriers that might have something,” Neese said.

Her original plan was to be home mid-day Sunday, which almost wasn’t the case, as the airline worked to rebook all the stranded customers.

“They had automatically rebooked me for November 2nd, which of course wasn’t very realistic, because it was two days later. So I did find another flight through a different carrier and able to book that myself,” Neese added.

American Says as of Monday, they’ve only had 2 cancellations out of 22 flights at Richmond International Airport, and that there should not be any impacts at RIC tomorrow.

