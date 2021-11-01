Healthcare Pros
Driver who died after vehicle slid into water in Chesterfield identified

By Kate Albright
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver who died after his vehicle slid down an embankment into a body of water has been identified.

On Oct. 29 around 11:50 a.m., Chesterfield police say a 2002 Dodge Dakota was traveling in the 13900 block of Allied Road when it pulled off the road to stop. Due to the wet conditions, the Dodge slid down an embankment and into a body of water.

The passenger in the vehicle was able to get out, but the driver, identified as Walter S. Norman Jr., 71, of Dinwiddie could not escape.

Norman was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

