Driver involved in fatal Louisa County crash charged

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The driver involved in a fatal Louisa County crash has now been charged.

On Sunday shortly after noon, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 22 (Louisa Road) at the intersection of Route 615 (Columbia Road).

Police say a 2002 Suzuki SUV was heading west on Route 22 attempting to make a left turn onto Route 615 when it was struck by a 2015 Dodge pickup that was heading east on Route 22.

Claudia Slaughter, 73, of Gordonsville was driving the Suzuki, and Betty Walker 83, of Gordonsville, was the passenger.

Both women were transported to a local hospital where Walker died of her injuries. Slaughter was charged with failing to yield the right of way.

The passenger in the Dodge was also transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The driver of the Dodge declined to be transported.

Police say everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

The investigation is ongoing.

