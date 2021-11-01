Crews respond to heavy apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Norfolk work to control a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

WVEC news says firefighters are on the scene at Greenway Court where flames are visible through the roof of the building.

There are no injuries reported at this time and two people were rescued, according to WVEC news.

Stay tuned for more updates.

