Chesterfield police arrest 17 men in online child sex sting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police arrested 17 men who face a total of 32 charges in a two-day child sex sting.

During the operation, police arranged to meet with men who believed they were soliciting sex from minors. Instead, they were met by police and arrested.

The men arrested range in age from 24 to 51 years old. They face the following charges:

Carlos Angel-Valesquez, 27, of the 2100 block of Mandalay Drive in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution

Jonathan M. Austin, 36, of the 12600 block of Queensgate Road in Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

John D. Blanchard, 51, of the 5700 block of Warning Street in Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Daniel E. Boyd Jr., 38, of the 300 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Nelson D.R. Dudley, 34, of the 12300 block of La Prade Street in Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

James D. Eades, 42, of the 4000 block of Peregrine Road in Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Michael C. Hall, 50, of the 9100 block of Hartley Hill Court in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Ricardo A. Hinojosa Gonzalez, 43, of the 3900 block of W. Chatham Drive in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution

Christopher P. Kendrick, 50, of the 00 block of Christra Place in Louisa, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Franklin E. Martinez-Parada, 39, of the 200 block of Gibbs Road in Grasonville, Md., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Gabriel Medrano Flores, 49, of the 4600 block of Kawneer Drive in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Efren Mojica Yepiz, 30, of the 9900 block of Suburban Village Trail in Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Joshua P. Morris, 28, of the 4400 block of Branchester Boulevard in Prince George, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Craig T. Moulden, 27, of the 11600 block of Davelayne Road in Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Danzel M. Roland, 30, of the 200 block of E. Bank Street in Petersburg, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Sergio A. Terceros Zambrana, 24, of the 00 block of W. Broad Street in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution