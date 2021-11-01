Annual leaf collection begins in Henrico County this week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s annual leaf collection will begin this week on Nov. 8. Free and paid options will be available for residents.

Free collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 12.

Crews will be working weekly in five zones. Each zone will receive two pickups during collections.

Residents living outside the area can order a free pickup of bagged leaves by calling (804) 727-8770. You must place bags at the curb or road’s edge by 7 a.m. Monday of their collection week.

Bags should not have trash and debris and must be accessible from the street as crews are not authorized to enter private property.

Vacuum leaf collection will also be available from Nov. 8 to Dec. 30 and again from Feb. 21 to March 31. Residents can order the $30 service by calling (804) 501-4275. Orders will be accepted beginning Nov. 8.

Leaves should be placed at the curb or road’s edge and be free of trash, sticks and other debris. Avoid placing bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm drains or ditches. According to the county, misplaced leaves can block drainage and contribute to stormwater pollution.

The county’s public-use areas are located:

2075 Charles City Road

10600 Fords Country Lane

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.