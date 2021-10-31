Wytheville Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance locating missing Joelynn Henderson.

Police say she was last reported seen October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Children’s Home on Grayson Road in Wytheville.

Joelynn is 5′7″-5′9″ and 145 pounds with black hair & brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wytheville Police Department at (276)-223-3300.

***MISSING*** WYTHEVILLE, VA The Wytheville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 15... Posted by The AWARE Foundation, Inc. on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.