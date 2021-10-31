Virginia Career Works to host job fair featuring employers from different industries

Healthcare Pros
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Career Works will be hosting a job fair featuring private employers from different industries.

The event will be held at the Virginia Career Works Henrico Center at 121 Cedar Fork Road from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Representatives of employers from the construction, trades, retail, food service, logistics, and health care sectors will be in attendance to discuss their current openings.

The event is free and open to the public, and participants are encouraged to dress in interview attire.

The job fair will be outdoors, and participants should be prepared to wear a face-covering when meeting with employers. If it is raining, the event will be moved inside, and face coverings will be required.

To see a listing of participating employers click here.

