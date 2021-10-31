VCU student makes history as first African American woman to join Riverdance after viral TikTok

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Last year, a VCU student went viral after posting a TikTok of her river dancing to the Savage Remix by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce.

Now, after her video received over 3 million views, and was recognized by the Irish Prime Minister, Beyonce’s mom, and several others, the woman who didn’t imagine her TikTok would get this much attention is now making history.

Morgan Bullock, 22, of Midlothian, is now the first African American female dancer to join the theatre show Riverdance, and the second African American after Blaine Donovan.

Bullock joined Riverdance back in August. She says that being able to see another part of the world, and experiencing different cultures has been amazing.

Bullock received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance in Midlothian, and as a result, she competed in the Irish Dancing World Championship four times.

Bullock says the most rewarding part of going viral was inspiring other people of color.

“I’ve gotten messages from other people of color who like Irish dancing who never thought they could so that alone has been amazing; my videos have shown them that they could if they wanted to,” Bullock said.

Bullock says that theatres in the UK are operating at full capacity, so cast members have been wearing masks and getting tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

Once the tour is over, Bullock says she plans to return to VCU.

