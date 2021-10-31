Healthcare Pros
Troopers investigate I-95 crash near Arthur Ashe Boulevard involving multiple vehicles

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a crash on I-95 that involved several vehicles.

Troopers say a vehicle that was traveling north struck several vehicles before running off the road to the right, through a guardrail, then landing on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and catching fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

