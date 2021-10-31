Sheriff: 2 men dead after shooting at Virginia home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two men are dead following a shooting in the southwestern part of Virginia.

A news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount.

The sheriff’s office said a caller told them that one man had shot a male relative.

Deputies say they found a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities say that one of the men died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities continue to investigate but advise that it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

