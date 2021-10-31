Healthcare Pros
Sheriff: 2 men dead after shooting at Virginia home

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two men are dead following a shooting in the southwestern part of Virginia.

A news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount.

The sheriff’s office said a caller told them that one man had shot a male relative.

Deputies say they found a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities say that one of the men died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities continue to investigate but advise that it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

