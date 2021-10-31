Police search for missing, runaway teenager

Healthcare Pros
Last seen on Oct. 30 after attending a sporting event. If you see her, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.(Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who went missing Saturday.

In a press release, Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said that Keilani M. Murray, of the 20 block of Ardennes Road in Prince George, was last seen Oct. 30., at a sporting event in Chesterfield County.

The release states that Keilani,14, walked away from the event voluntarily and never returned.

Keilani, 14, is described as a white female, about 5′ 2″ tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, pink converse sneakers without laces, black top hat, and black eyeglasses.

This is a developing story.

