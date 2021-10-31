Healthcare Pros
Piedmont Health Department now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines

The health department asks that those coming for a booster bring their vaccine card.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health district is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines at four locations throughout the district.

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are eligible for the booster vaccine at least six months from the date of their second dose, and those who’ve received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible two months from the date they received the shot.

The COVID-19 boosters and vaccines are available at the following locations:

  • Nov. 3: Southside Virginia Community College, 200 Daniel Road, Keysville from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 4: Victoria Railroad Park, 1403 Firehouse Road, Victoria from 8:00 a.m. to noon
  • Nov. 10: Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium, 2750 Layne Street Extension, Farmville from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 15: Buckingham Community Center, 16266 N. James Madison Hwy, Dillwyn from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The health department says walk-ins are welcome, but registration in advance is encouraged. Those with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before their appointment time.

The health department asks that those coming for their booster dose bring their vaccine card to confirm when and what vaccine they received in their previous doses.

