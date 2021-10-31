Healthcare Pros
Petersburg’s bond ratings upgraded to an A+

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Rating Services has recently upgraded The City of Petersburg’s bond rating to an A+ from a BBB+.

S&P says this three-notch upgrade reflects that the city has made improvements to its management practices to ensure they restore their fiscal stability and that Petersburg is continuing to obtain a strong financial position that allows them to not have to borrow money from other parties.

Mayor Sam Parham spoke about the upgrade.

“This bond rating confirms that Petersburg is on the road to recovery and growth,” said Mayor Parham.

The enhanced credit rating would bring:

  • Lower interest rates
  • Increased borrowing power
  • Economic development interest
  • Investment opportunities

