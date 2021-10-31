Petersburg’s bond ratings upgraded to an A+

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Rating Services has recently upgraded The City of Petersburg’s bond rating to an A+ from a BBB+.

S&P says this three-notch upgrade reflects that the city has made improvements to its management practices to ensure they restore their fiscal stability and that Petersburg is continuing to obtain a strong financial position that allows them to not have to borrow money from other parties.

Mayor Sam Parham spoke about the upgrade.

“This bond rating confirms that Petersburg is on the road to recovery and growth,” said Mayor Parham.

The enhanced credit rating would bring:

Lower interest rates

Increased borrowing power

Economic development interest

Investment opportunities

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.