Man charged with murder after body found in truck

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made following a homicide investigation last week.

On Thursday, law enforcement were called to the 6000 block of Gill Ridge Road in Letart after a body was found in a vehicle.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, employees of a tree trimming business spotted the car and assumed it was a hunter. A few hours later, an employee passed by the vehicle and noticed a body in the bed of the truck.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, formerly of Leon.

On Saturday, authorities were granted a search warrant which eventually led to the arrest of 47-year-old Anthony Ray Yester.

He’s been taken to Western Regional Jail and charged with first degree murder. He’s now awaiting arraignment by a Mason County Magistrate.

West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

Officials are not yet releasing a cause of death in this case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. To see our previous coverage, click here.

