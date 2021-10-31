Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Nice & dry for Halloween!

Temperatures cool down quickly into the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A picture-perfect Halloween forecast is on the way with slightly warmer temperatures!

Sunday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. Scattered showers possible by the evening & overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers continuing. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast
Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast
Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast
Forecast: Mostly dry Halloween weekend!
Forecast: Mostly dry Halloween weekend!
Forecast: Mainly quiet weekend ahead