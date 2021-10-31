Forecast: Nice & dry for Halloween!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A picture-perfect Halloween forecast is on the way with slightly warmer temperatures!

Sunday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. Scattered showers possible by the evening & overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers continuing. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

