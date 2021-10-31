Forecast: Cooling down this week
Temperatures cool down quickly into the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a seasonable Monday, temperatures drop below average this week.
Sunday Evening: Happy Halloween! Dry for trick or treating with temperatures falling through the 50s this evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. Scattered showers possible by the evening & overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers continuing. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
