Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington

Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the Vancouver, Washington area. The suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, police say.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing girl.

Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning. She has black hair and is approximately 50 pounds.

According to the alert, the suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and felony harassment.

There also is information that he may have harmed the victim.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington plate number BUV0729.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified
Threats made against Loudoun school board members.
Loudoun school board member steps down following threats
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend
Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, are fuels made from renewable energy sources. They could...
Air industry seeks to tackle emissions crisis