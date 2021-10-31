Healthcare Pros
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at home in El Paso County

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead after a 911 call for help at a home in the Gleneagle area Saturday.(CBS)
By Lindsey Grewe and Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two children and two adults are dead following what law enforcement are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies discovered the grisly scene in a home in the Gleneagle area late Saturday morning after responding to a young boy’s 911 call.

“Our dispatch center received a call ... that there was an individual at a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive who is seriously injured and needed help,” said Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies went into the home, they found four bodies.

A 2-mile radius around the home was put under a shelter-in-place order for hours while investigators assessed the scene. The call prompted a large law enforcement response, including officers from the Monument and Palmer Lake police departments and members of the Tri Lakes Fire Department and AMR. A SWAT tem also responded to the scene.

“Based on some other evidence and some things that [deputies] were observing, [the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office] Tactical Support Unit was requested,” Garrett said during an interview Saturday, declining to elaborate further.

11 News spotted deputies searching the home and property Saturday, including a barn on site. Investigators say the scene is contained to that property in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive.

No ages or other identifying information on the deceased have been released at the time of this writing. The sheriff’s office is also not saying what the relationships are between the four dead. More information is expected following the completion of the autopsies.

Anyone with knowledge that can help in the case is encouraged to call EPSO’s tip line at 719-520-6666.

Neighbors in the area tell 11 News they were shocked to come home to such a big crime scene.

“Sun Hills is that quiet, quaint, secluded neighborhood ... anybody and everybody would love to have a house out here,” said one man who lives nearby.

“It’s disturbing,” he went on. “You want to know the backstory more. You want to know if it’s something that is from outside the neighborhood coming in here or whether it was something internally festering at the home.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

