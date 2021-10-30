Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Traffic enforcement operation set to begin next week focusing on speed, alcohol, distracted driving, Police say

According to police, they have investigated four fatal crashes in the Chester/Enon area since...
According to police, they have investigated four fatal crashes in the Chester/Enon area since Oct. 1, 2020.(The T&D)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police will begin conducting a traffic enforcement operation next week in the Chester/Enon area.

Police will patrol the area from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 focusing on pedestrian safety, speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, and cell phone use while driving.

Police say they will patrol Route 10 and Route 1 along with several connecting roads:

  • Chester Road
  • Harrowgate Road
  • Curtis Street
  • Osborne Road
  • Rivers Bend Boulevard, and others

According to police, they have investigated four fatal motor vehicle crashes in the area since Oct. 1, 2020, due to speed, alcohol, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt use being a factor.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond
Thousands of students at J.R. Tucker High School started school Wednesday in a brand-new...
Police charge teen with having gun at Henrico school
Robert William Whittemore, 61, of Mechanicsville is charged with one count of indecent...
Mechanicsville man jailed on charges of child porn

Latest News

As of Oct. 28, 11,444,498 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number...
Over 5.3 million people fully vaccinated | More than 11.4 million doses administered
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours | Positivity rate at 5.8%
Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified
Otha Holden voted for governor for the first time after having his voting rights restored four...
‘I was in tears, man’: Former inmate votes for governor for first time since rights were restored