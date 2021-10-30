Traffic enforcement operation set to begin next week focusing on speed, alcohol, distracted driving, Police say
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police will begin conducting a traffic enforcement operation next week in the Chester/Enon area.
Police will patrol the area from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 focusing on pedestrian safety, speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, and cell phone use while driving.
Police say they will patrol Route 10 and Route 1 along with several connecting roads:
- Chester Road
- Harrowgate Road
- Curtis Street
- Osborne Road
- Rivers Bend Boulevard, and others
According to police, they have investigated four fatal motor vehicle crashes in the area since Oct. 1, 2020, due to speed, alcohol, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt use being a factor.
