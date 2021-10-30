Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash overnight along eastbound Staples Mill Road (Rt. 33) near Warren Road.

Police say prior to their arrival, a 9-1-1 call was made around 7:47 p.m. reporting that a man was struck by a car heading west of the intersection.

Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., 35, of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the sedan was unharmed and stayed on scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.