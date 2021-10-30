Healthcare Pros
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified

Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash overnight along eastbound Staples Mill Road (Rt. 33) near Warren Road.

Police say prior to their arrival, a 9-1-1 call was made around 7:47 p.m. reporting that a man was struck by a car heading west of the intersection.

Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., 35, of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the sedan was unharmed and stayed on scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

