Last day of early in-person voting sees heavy turnout

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Since September, voters in Virginia could cast their ballots early for this upcoming gubernatorial election but as that process ended on Saturday voter registrars say early voting will be the new norm.

The Western Henrico Government Center was maybe one of the most popular places to get into this Halloween weekend as a line of voters stretched around the complex Saturday afternoon.

The line, while it appeared to be long-only took less than 20 minutes for voters to get through.

”I was in line for 18 minutes,” Rhonda Girard said. “It went by very quickly everybody was very nice, considerate, and easy.”

Mark Coakley, the Henrico registrar, says over the last few weeks they’ve had about 2,000 voters a day at the county’s three early voting locations. He says its been a heavier turnout than the 2017 gubernatorial election so far and that early voting is to thank.

“Voters have been really enthusiastic about voting early so this is going to be the new normal here in Virginia,” Coakley said.

Over in Richmond, election officials say they were not unfamiliar with lines either and that they saw early voting take off like a rocket ship over the last few days.

”I looked at it this morning (Saturday) and over 7,000 people have voted this week alone out of 22,000,” Keith Balmer, the Richmond registrar, said. “I’m expecting another 2,000 to vote today too, so I’m very excited to see what those totals are going to look like.”

Saturday was the last day to vote in person until polls open again at 6 a.m. on Election Day. If you’re still voting by mail make sure it’s postmarked by Election Day for it to count.

Balmer says they have already started to pre-process mail-in ballots but the actual counting of the votes and early in-person ballots will not start until the polls are closed on Tuesday.

“We’re going to put our machines to sleep and wake them up at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night and we’re going to run the tapes and get the totals,” Balmer said.

Election officials say they do not expect every poll to have long lines as they’ve had over the last few weeks but they do expect a large turnout in the morning.

Their best advice if you have not yet voted is to cast your ballot around lunchtime.

It's the last day to vote early and check out this line at the Henrico Government Center off E Parham Rd.

