Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Historian considers the life and legacy of former Governor Linwood Holton

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linwood Holton was a pivotal figure in Virginia politics - the first Republican elected Governor in the 20th century.

He died Thursday morning at the age of 98.

Born in Big Stone Gap, he was practicing law and living in Roanoke when he made a second run for Governor in 1969.

He would win the election, and in the process, says Virginia Tech History Professor Peter Wallenstein, usher in the modern era of two-party politics in the state.

“So he demonstrated that the Republicans could take power in the state,” Wallenstein said in an interview Friday, “but he was also instrumental in creating a viable Republican party that could not only be competitive in southwestern Virginia, but could be competitive in statewide elections.”

Holton was Virginia’s 61st governor, serving from 1970 to 1974.

Hallmarks of his administration include his support for environmental protections.

And as a marker in Roanoke’s Holton Plaza explains, his actions in the wake of court-ordered desegration when the Holtons enrolled their children in Richmond’s public schools.

“It was this extraordinary gesture, highly publicized, putting out the notion that this was a new world,” Wallenstein said, “that he was not a segregationist, that he was not a massive resister, he was not in favor of shutting the schools down in order to keep them from being desegregated. Rather he would usher his own daughter into high school to help make that change take place.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

GRTC is gearing up to cut back on services as well as adjust the timing of several bus routes....
GRTC to cut back on services due to lack of bus drivers, mechanics
Winter high school sports begin in Henrico on Nov. 8.
Winter sports coming back to Henrico schools with new testing requirement
Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Winter sports coming back to Henrico schools with new testing requirement
Winter sports coming back to Henrico schools with new testing requirement