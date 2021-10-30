Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Mostly dry Halloween weekend!

Coastal Flood Warning in effect through noon today
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drying into the weekend with plenty of sunshine!

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, especially in the evening. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few lingering showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

