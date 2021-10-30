Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast

Warming up slightly by Sunday before a workweek cooldown
By Nick Russo
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A picture perfect Halloween forecast is on the way for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few lingering showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond
Thousands of students at J.R. Tucker High School started school Wednesday in a brand-new...
Police charge teen with having gun at Henrico school
Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast
Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast
Forecast: Mostly dry Halloween weekend!
Forecast: Mostly dry Halloween weekend!
Forecast: Mainly quiet weekend ahead
Forecast: Strong system brings flooding at bay, few showers Friday evening
Forecast: Strong system brings flooding at bay, few showers Friday evening