Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast
Warming up slightly by Sunday before a workweek cooldown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A picture perfect Halloween forecast is on the way for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 50s.
Sunday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Scattered showers possible and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few lingering showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
