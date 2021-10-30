Forecast: Beautiful Halloween forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A picture perfect Halloween forecast is on the way for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few lingering showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

