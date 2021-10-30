Healthcare Pros
Department of Historic Resources awards grant for the upkeep of African American cemetery

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Historic Resources has awarded The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities a grant for the maintenance of Mt. Olivet Cemetery - adjacent to Maury Cemetery.

After the General Assembly created legislation that formed the Historical African American Cemeteries and Graves Fund, the PRCF has received more than $23,000 this year for routine maintenance of the gravesites.

Mayor Levar Stoney spoke about the grant.

“This is a significant step in the right direction to care for our ancestors and honor our history,” Stoney said. “I’m thankful to the state for this grant, which will help us give these gravesites the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Work has already begun in the cemetery, and the next steps are improving the quality of the turf, repairing monuments and lot enclosures, and creating and placement of interpretive signage to identify notable individuals buried at Maury.

