Community-based health systems create alliance broadening access to air medical transport services in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, VCU Health System, Bon Secours, Mary Washington Healthcare, and Riverside Health System announced an air medical transport alliance.

The effort is supported by Med-Trans Corporation, and this alliance would increase access and shorten response times for patients requiring air support.

A new airbase would be created in Hanover that would expand access to life-saving transport services northeast of Richmond.

Base locations will be in the following areas:

Hanover Aiport (new location)

Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg (Will relocate from Dinwiddie County Airport later this year)

Middle Peninsula Airport in West Point

Art Kellermann, M.D., senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System spoke about the alliance.

“When a patient is critically ill or injured, seconds count,” said Kellermann, “This new alliance proves that when community-based health systems come together to serve all Virginians, good things happen. It will save lives.”

