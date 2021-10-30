Healthcare Pros
Community-based health systems create alliance broadening access to air medical transport services in Virginia

The alliance will add a new air base in Hanover, expanding access to life-saving air transport...
The alliance will add a new air base in Hanover, expanding access to life-saving air transport services northeast of Richmond.(Laura Rossacher (VCU Health), April Weston (Riverside Health System), Scell scheider (Med-Trans Corporation), Tamra Wheeler (Mary Washington Healthcare), Jenna Green (Bon Secours))
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, VCU Health System, Bon Secours, Mary Washington Healthcare, and Riverside Health System announced an air medical transport alliance.

The effort is supported by Med-Trans Corporation, and this alliance would increase access and shorten response times for patients requiring air support.

A new airbase would be created in Hanover that would expand access to life-saving transport services northeast of Richmond.

Base locations will be in the following areas:

  • Hanover Aiport (new location)
  • Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg (Will relocate from Dinwiddie County Airport later this year)
  • Middle Peninsula Airport in West Point

Art Kellermann, M.D., senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System spoke about the alliance.

“When a patient is critically ill or injured, seconds count,” said Kellermann, “This new alliance proves that when community-based health systems come together to serve all Virginians, good things happen. It will save lives.”

