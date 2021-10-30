Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield teen becomes the only U.S. finalist for International Young Green Leader Award

The award celebrates students who are making a local difference for global change
The award celebrates students who are making a local difference for global change
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield teen has been chosen as one of 15 finalists from around the world for Green School Bali’s Young Green Leader Award.

Sylvia Gagnon, 14, is the only finalist from the United States. The Young Leaders Award celebrates students ages 12-16 who are making a difference in their community to create a more sustainable environment.

With this vision in mind, Gagnon created her project TACC: Teens Acting for Carbon Capture. This project uses education, motivation, and direct action to involve teens in reversing climate change.

According to Sylvia’s parents, she wants her peers in the U.S. and beyond to learn the science behind the current climate crisis, increase organic matter in any green space they have access to, grow Food Forests and sequester carbon as a result.

Sylvia’s parents add that one of the reasons she chose food forests is because she knows how rewarding it is to eat food from a plant that is homegrown.

Gagnon credits two local experiences with inspiring her to create this project: her family’s market farm Broadfork Farm and a local supplier of edible perennial plants.

When applying for the award, Sylvia said that growing up on a regenerative, organic vegetable farm her whole life has allowed her to not only learn about plants and healthy soil but also to experience firsthand, the impacts of climate change.

To learn more about Sylvia’s project click here.

