Chesterfield receives national award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has been named one of the honorees for Top Workplaces’ October 2021 national awards.

The county ranked fifth in the website’s best workplaces for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practices. Chesterfield ranked fourth for companies and organizations with a workforce greater than 2,500.

Mary Martin Shelby, Director of Chesterfield County Human Resources spoke on the award.

“Employers who engage in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives understand it is a journey, not a destination,” Martin Shelby said.

Chesterfield was one of two Virginia organizations to make the list along with Fairfax-based CGI, and the only governmental agency to be included.

The award comes after Chesterfield was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top in-state employers last month.

Top Workplaces awards businesses and organizations in three more categories including Employee Well Being, Professional Development, and Remote Work.

